Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged the newly-appointed ministers to keep the doors open for the public if Congress has to form the government again in 2023. Addressing them, he said that when someone becomes a minister he is the minister of the entire state. He said that if someone wanted to meet a minister, that person should be assured that the minister will meet him.

"At the same time, even in the office, the person should expect that the minister will meet him. If this work is done then no one can stop the Congress party from returning to power in 2023," said Gehlot.

He also said that now they should accept the decision taken by the Congress high command and take the responsibility of giving good governance to the people. He said that from the current political situation in Rajasthan, it seems Congress can come to power again adding that the party has won six out of the eight by-elections in the state.

Meanwhile, discontent is brewing in Rajasthan Congress following the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle as MLAs who were not given ministerial berths are unhappy over missing the bus. Gehlot admitted that there was discontent among a section of MLAs who have called him and sought an appointment with him.

He said that he understands the sentiments of the MLAs but just because they were not made ministers that does not mean their role has become less significant.

"Whether it is Independent lawmaker or MLAs from BSP, the way helped in forming the government after staying together for 34 days, we cannot forget them for life. But one has to be patient since patience definitely gets them a chance at some point of time," said Gehlot.

The Chief Minister said that it is not possible to accommodate everyone in the cabinet adding that Ajay Maken, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have exercised the reshuffle in view of the future.

He said that the MLAs were made ministers following consideration of issues such as the representation of women, SC and ST communities and farmers in the cabinet.

"Now, we should welcome this decision because it is a tradition among Congress workers to respect the decision of Central leadership," said Gehlot. He also assured the remaining MLAs that they too will be accommodated somewhere.