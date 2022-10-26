Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): The sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham has got a new radiant look after getting 550 gold layers on its inner walls and ceiling. The gold layering works at Kedarnath temple were completed this morning, said Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay. He said that this work began three days ago.

A six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee (CBRR) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The work of applying gold lining in the Kedarnath temple had begun after suggestions made in a report of experts. Temple committee president Ajendra Ajay said 550 layers of gold were transported to Kedarnath three days ago by 18 mules. He told that 19 artisans had done the work of applying gold layers under the supervision of two ASI officers.

Earlier, during his recent visit to the shrine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. Using the ropeway, devotees will be able to reach the temple from Gaurikund in 30 minutes.

On the other hand, the portals of Gangotri shrine dedicated to Goddess Ganga got closed for the winter on the occasion of Goverdhan pooja or Annakut on Wednesday at 12.01 pm. The idol of Goddess Ganga departed for its winter abode at Mukhimath in Mukhba village for a six-month stay there. On its way to Mukhimath, the idol will have a night stay at Chandi Devi temple and on Thursday it will commence its journey for final destination.

Whereas the portals of Yamunotri and Kedarnath shrine will close on Thursday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj as the Char Dham yatra is in its last stage, sources said. Meanwhile, the portals of Badrinath shrine will close on November 19, bringing the yatra to its culmination for the season.