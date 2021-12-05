Rudraprayag: The reconstruction works of the second phase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project was going on in Kedarnath Dham but it was halted for for few days due to rains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Rudraprayag.

The construction work of the second phase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project is going on in Kedarnath Dham, in which the work of hospital building, houses of pilgrimage priests, police post, flood protection work etc. were progressing. More than 300 workers engaged in reconstruction works situated at an altitude of 11,700 feet above sea level, were working even at the temperature of -10 degrees.

Lalit Ramdas Maharaj, popularly known as Baba Barfani, is doing penance by staying in the Dham. He provides aid to the labourers with food and shelter. During chilling winter, his ashram accommodates more than 200 people.

District Magistrate Manoj Goyal said, "PM Modi's dream project in Kedarpuri for which the second phase of work is going on. In the event of snowfall and rain, the work in the Dham was stopped for few days but now the work has resumed. We have made all arrangements to protect labourers from chilling cold in winter."