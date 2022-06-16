Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has served notice to Purvanchal Boys Hostel located at 117/P/42 Hitkari Nagar, Kakadev for illegal construction. The notice given to the three-storeyed building adds to the troubles of Hayat Zafar, who is the mastermind of violence in Kanpur. The building is under the name of his late wife, Saeeda Zafar, and has been constructed illegally.

Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) Zone-2 Enforcement Squad's notice pasted in the hostel, demands a reason to not demolish the illegal construction. The response to which is to be given by 12 noon on June 30. Failure to do so will attract a fine of Rs 50,000 and if prolonged Rs 2000 for each day of being delayed. If the reply is found unsatisfactory the building will be demolished.

Upon questioning by the police and ATS officers during his remand, Hayat Zafar claimed innocence and took the names of multiple builders. Cases against these builders have been booked by KDA officers.

Apart from Hayat's Purvanchal Boys Hostel, there are several other hostel buildings in the area, where students study in the educational institutes and coaching centers built nearby to stay.