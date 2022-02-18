Varanasi: In an interesting development, congratulatory hoardings for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have come up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The hoardings congratulating the Chief Minister on his birthday, have been put up in several areas of Varanasi including Sigra, Chandwa Satti and Chowkaghat by Mrityunjay Mishra, a resident of Kakarmatta area of ​​Varanasi who used to work in Hyderabad.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been described as "Desh ka neta" (Leader of the country) in the hoardings. The development comes at a time when the KCR has repeatedly targeted the Prime Minister and his government on several issues including the Union Budget. The Chief Minister at a recent public meeting has even said that if the situation demands, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi will play a key role in national politics to oust BJP from power at the Centre.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mishra said that he used to live in Hyderabad when Andhra Pradesh was not bifurcated. He also said that he saw the agitation demanding for the state of Telangana and was impressed by KCR's "dedication and work". Mishra said that he considers Rao as the leader of the country because "KCR has the spirit."

"I did not want to do any politics, my purpose was only to wish him a happy birthday. Since I was in Banaras on the occasion of his birthday, I found this was the best way to congratulate him. Even if I was in Hyderabad, I would have done the same thing because I would be unable to reach him directly to wish him a happy birthday" Mishra said.