Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will leave for the national capital for the first time after the formation of his independent party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). He will be accompanied by his family members and some other important leaders. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the main party office will be held on December 14 at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi and will be attended by several national leaders.

On the day of the opening ceremony, a yagnam will be performed as a part of the inauguration ritual. Minister Prashant Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, Vastu Advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, and others who have already reached Delhi are reportedly busy with the arrangements of the program.

Also read: KCR lays foundation stone for Rs 6,250 Cr Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Project

KCR is likely to meet with many national leaders as part of his Delhi tour. He is likely to discuss issues related to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and national politics.