Hyderabad: Telangana and Jharkhand Chief Ministers KCR and Hemant Soren have decided to hold a meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers soon to fight against the Central government policies as it was according to priority to BJP-ruled states. Hence, they called upon the non-BJP states to unite and oppose the Centre. According to sources, they have been discussing the possibility of fielding a candidate from the regional parties in the forthcoming Presidential elections. Jharkhand CM Soren, who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday along with his family members, went to Pragati Bhavan in the evening and met Telangana Chief Minister KCR. TRS Working President and Minister for Municipal Administration and IT KTR also attended the meeting. For about three hours, the two discussed many issues, including national politics, the Central government and future activities. It may be recalled that KCR met Soren on March 4 in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

According to sources, the two CMs are of the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is acting completely unilaterally, not taking into account other parties in the country and discriminating against them in terms of funds and projects. They seem to have mentioned that there has never been a time in the history of the country in the past when the Prime Minister forgot his status and tried to discredit the states. It is learnt that the two CMs were of the view that the Centre was trying to exert power on States through the Governors.

"The Prime Minister is creating new problems in the country by bringing his agenda to the forefront as a party agenda. No single decision is in favour of the people. They are working with billions of rupees with the intention of going to the states where elections are taking place and ensuring that their party wins. The Central government is fully responsible for raising petrol and diesel prices. A heavy burden was placed on the people in the form of cess. It is a shame to say that states should cut taxes without accepting the fact. Modi has to answer to the nation for the real reasons why fuel prices have not gone up during the elections in five states, including UP. It has been proved on paddy procurement in Telangana Modi does not care about the welfare of farmers," KCR said.

Hemant Soren opined that Modi is only thirsty for power, not the service. Having such a Prime Minister would not be good for the country, he felt and added that religious problems are arising in the BJP-ruled states due to the support of the Centre. Furthermore, both the parties have expressed the view that comprehensive action is needed to counter the Centre's stance of harming the states.

In the meeting, they also discussed the Congress party's political affairs and Prashanth Kishor. CM KCR reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over Congress as it is not reacting as expected to the developments in the country. Earlier, on Hemant Soren's arrival at Pragati Bhavan, KCR welcomed him and honoured him with a Pochampally shawl.