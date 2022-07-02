Hyderabad: BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani Saturday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving PM Modi at the airport. The Prime Minister reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP's 2-day National Executive Meeting.

"Telangana CM KCR just not insulted an individual but also an institution. He jeopardised the integrity of the constitution. Politics may be a circus for KCR's party, but for BJP workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building," Irani said during a press conference here.

Further attacking the TRS government, Irani said that it was a party "steeped into corruption" and engaged in "dynastic politics". "A political organisation that does not welcome the Prime Minister of the country. This is a model that India will never accept," she said.

Also read: Telangana CM accuses PM of killing democracy, federal system

Irani said that BJP national president JP Nadda addressed the party's national executive meet where he mentioned the "pro-poor" welfare policies of the Modi government. "In the last 8 years, our government worked for empowerment of women and assisted youth for servicing the nation," she said. Nadda, she said spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana "which has provided economic support to close to 45 cr people, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme along with mentioning social service schemes and policies for farmers".

"BJP workers of Bengal and Kerala were assaulted and slaughtered, while party workers in J&K confronted those who wanted to break India. BJP national president paid homage to them along with speaking about constructive politics of BJP," she said.