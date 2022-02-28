Hyderabad: Political Strategist Prashant Kishore (PK) arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday and met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravelli. The duo discussed national politics, elections, and their consequences in the five states.

PK's team, which has been conducting surveys across the country and collecting views, will also conduct a similar survey in Telangana. Their meeting was kept secret by the TRS. The election strategist's meeting with KCR‌ assumes significance in the context of the latter's focus on national politics.

The meeting between KCR and Prashant Kishore lasted for about eight hours. It is learned that they discussed KCR's proposal of the alternative political platform at the national level and also the summary of KCR's discussions with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as well as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with the CM's state visits and future plans of activity on national politics.

The Telangana CM had already met renowned actor Prakash Raj earlier, and sent him on a tour of Gajwel, Mallannasagar, and Pochammasagar. PK was also advised to go and see the projects. Kishore went to inspect the reservoir inaugurated by KCR last week, while Raj was already there. Both of them also visited the Kondapochammasagar reservoir to know the details of the projects.

The interaction, as per information, also included PK detailing IPAC's survey reports from the five states appearing for elections this year, following it up by the organization's plan for a similar survey in Telangana.

KCR is also learned to have informed PK about an intra-party survey conducted by TRS in the state till now, requesting welfare suggestions, such as door-to-door government services.