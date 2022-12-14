New Delhi: With an aim to play a bigger role in national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) inaugurated his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Prior to the inauguration, Rajashyamala and Navachandi Yagas were performed there. KCR, his wife Shobha, MLC Kavitha along with many ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and other leaders of the party participated in these rituals.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and JDS leader Kumaraswamy attended the inauguration program as chief guests. KCR unveiled the flag after inaugurating the party office. On the other hand, Minister KTR, who was supposed to reach Delhi this morning for the opening ceremony of the BRS office, revealed that he could not come and took special permission of the Chief Minister. He said the decision was taken in the wake of two pre-scheduled key meetings.

"With the inauguration of the party office in the national capital, the party starts its journey as national political party under KCR's leadership and will expand its footprint across the country," BRS MP Ranjith Reddy said.

Rao had founded Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in April, 2001, with a single-point agenda of creating a separate Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital. His party stormed into power in 2014 and Rao became the first Chief Minister of Telangana. Twenty-one years after its formation, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has officially transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Rao has been nursing national ambitions since 2018 to provide alternative for both the BJP and the Congress.

He has been meeting several regional leaders and chief ministers including his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin and several others to forge a united front of opposition parties.