Patna: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR was received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Patna airport on Wednesday.

Nitish welcomed KCR while gifting him a bamboo plant considered a sign of good luck. Soon after he landed, KCR went to Bihar CM's secretariat where he distributed cheques to the next of kin of 12 fire accident victims and five Galwan valley martyrs. KCR had lunch with Nitish at his residence. He also met Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the Chief Minister's office.

Sources suggest that the motive behind the meeting is to form a front that can take on PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. This is evident from the fact that KCR has earlier met chief ministers of other states including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu CM K M Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakeray.

Speaking about his visit, KCR said he was "fortunate enough to touch the pious land of Bihar". "Bihar is the land of JP (Jayprakash Narayan) and whenever revolution has started from Bihar it has always brought peace to the nation," KCR said.

He said that a lot of people from Bihar work in Telangana and they too have equally played an important role in the development of the state. KCR said that he has a lot of respect for the people of Bihar.

Nitish on other hand praised KCR for his Patna visit and thanked him for distributing the cheque to the martyrs of Galwan valley and others. While praising him, Nitish gave credit to KCR for single-handedly forming the state of Telangana after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Nitish told KCR that the people of Telangana "will never leave you". The Bihar CM praised his Telangana counterpart for Mission Bhagiratha for providing safe drinking water to every household in the southern state.

Nitish also used the occasion to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Without naming him, Nitish said that "only publicity is taking place, no work is being done". He also suggested to KCR that he should not pay attention to those people who criticise him.