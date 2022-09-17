Hyderabad: In an indirect attack on political opponents, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has criticized that some religious forces are conspiring to create unrest in Telangana. He has further given a call to the people of the State to take utmost care in view of the fresh threat once again from fanatical forces.

On the occasion of Telangana National Integration Day, CM KCR hoisted the national flag at the Hyderabad Public Gardens on Saturday. The Chief Minister his wholehearted greetings to the people of the state as part of the National Integration Day celebrations all over.

''On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad became an integral part of India. The transition from monarchy to democracy. Before independence, many parts of India were under different rulers. Swadeshi kingdoms were incorporated into India at different times. Let's remember all the heroes who fought that day. The India we see today has been developed with everyone's efforts. Efforts were made to unite the country across religions.''

"Hyderabad was very developed even before independence. In the name of reorganization of states, Hyderabad state was forcibly merged with AP. The people of Hyderabad were worried about that merger. We lost a lot of 58 years due to a small mistake made that day. After a long struggle, Telangana emerged again as a separate state and is leading in many fields today. Conspiracies are being hatched to distort history and harm Telangana", said the Chief Minister.

Cautioning the people yet again, KCR further said that in the blink of an eye, the destructive forces may strike in the State causing irreparable loss.