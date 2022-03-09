Hyderabad: After the completion of the seventh and final phase of UP assembly polls 2022, the political fight to gain power has entered the next level. Now, its outcome will be known on March 10 (Thursday). In the meantime, the 'pulls and pressures' as well as 'political ambition' of regional satraps to keep the 'key to power in their hands but everything went upside down.

Regional political parties took a plunge in assembly elections in five states-Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur, with a desire to make a formidable force against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But, the wish to unite was half-hearted and never came on the ground. The Opposition wanted to unite, the so-called Federal Front fighters traveled some distance in that direction. The Federal Front fighters were keen on giving a challenge to PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. But, that binding force was missing in the Opposition camp. They failed to draw a roadmap on which they could pose a challenge to BJP. Besides, some regional parties didn't come out of their 'Cocoon' to give strength to the Federal Front.

India's political history is replete with examples that the seat of power to Delhi traverses through Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well placed on Delhi's throne because of his 'charisma' and 'clout' which he is enjoying in both the North Indian states--UP and Bihar. Nonetheless, some of his (BJP's) alliance partners gave wings to their political ambition and tried to contest UP elections. But, it did not go further.

NDA partners in Uttar Pradesh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) went to contest UP assembly polls 2022, but Kumar's Seven Resolves program, Piped Water Supply to every household, Liquor Prohibition, Bicycle and School Uniform scheme to girl students had no takers in the assembly elections there. Although, the Union government has brought several pet projects of Nitish Kumar into its fold. Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustan Awam Morcha was tempted to take a plunge into UP elections 2022, but later he didn't find any scope there. Another NDA partner in Bihar Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) jumped into the fray but failed to cut much ice.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) did not go there (Uttar Pradesh) because he had 'political relationship obligations' to fulfill'. Tejashwi had gone to Safai in October 2021 to attend the function in Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, where he had made amply clear that in UP assembly polls, the RJD will not contest. But, during the campaigning, the RJD will always come forward for the SP. But, Tejashwi was not seen in any of the SP's election campaigns.

Mamata Banerjee's efforts

In 2021, West Bengal elections, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP), Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of RJD, and Arvind Kejriwal of AAP had extended their support to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). Besides, these leaders had also expressed their willingness to come to Bengal to do campaigning for TMC. But, Mamata Banerjee thanked those leaders for standing behind her but did not take their offers.

But, Mamata Banerjee visited Uttar Pradesh twice to take part in the campaign trail of Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party. Hence the message was clear, the opposition camp wanted to bring leaders like Mamata Banerjee who could give a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talks about the participation of JMM's Hemant Soren was also doing rounds in the political circle that he could join the campaigning of Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party. But, it was said that Soren was not on the list of probables' who would campaign for SP. Besides, it was also stated that Soren's coming to UP for SP campaigning would have jeopardized the JMM alliance with Congress in Jharkhand.

Position of AAP and Shiv Sena in UP elections

In the beginning, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the forefront on Sonbhadra farmers' issue, the Unnao gangrape case, and others. AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to the street and was seen fighting for common men's cause from the street to Parliament. But, AAP didn't become a formidable force in Uttar Pradesh. Arvind Kejriwal was seen nowhere in UP elections. The party's sphere of influence remained up to Punjab only. Though, in 2014, Kejriwal came to Varanasi to give an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray came to Uttar Pradesh for canvassing as Shiv Sena was contesting on a lone seat. But, the party did not have any presence in Uttar Pradesh for the past several years. Besides, Shiv Sena's presence in Bihar, Punjab, and Goa is insignificant.

Asaduddin Owaisi's party AIMIM worked hard in Western Uttar Pradesh to strengthen its position, but the party did not seem to get much success. The message is loud and clear, minority cards will not bring success to Owaisi's party in UP elections.

BJP's control over OBC vote bank

BJP has made significant inroads into the OBC vote bank in North as well as South Indian states, the party has also changed the narratives of winning the election. Earlier, political parties were cornering votes playing the caste card, which has now changed. Nowadays, development issues have become the poll plank and the Saffron party has forced them to change their (opposition)'s narrative.

Some reprieve to BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who took up cudgels to form the Federal Front has now denied that no such Front is coming up. Nonetheless, the Opposition said that a discussion was going on at the national level to stop the BJP. But, this has come as a relief to BJP for the time being as the Federal Front has failed to fructify. The talk of Opposition unity will be revived again when three states Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in 2023.