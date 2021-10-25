Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as K.C.R, was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. Rao was elected to the post for a ninth consecutive term.

TRS General Secretary M. Sreenivas Reddy announced KCR's re-election at the plenary meeting held at Hitex, Madhapur in Hyderabad. As many as 18 nominations were filed by several TRS leaders, on behalf of KCR.

Rao thanked the leaders for electing him unanimously for another term.

TRS celebrated 20 years of its formation on Monday. KCR unveiled the party flag and garlanded Telangana Thalli statue on the occasion.