Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's daughter K. Kavitha has filed a defamation suit against BJP West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and a former MLA for making 'baseless allegations' after they linked her name with the Delhi liquor scam.

In her petition, Kavitha sought an injunction order from the 9th Chief Judge of the Hyderabad City Civil Court, restraining the respondents from tarnishing her image. The petition was filed on Tuesday. A few days ago when the allegations came in, Kavitha had warned that such damaging remarks would not be tolerated.

Kavitha, who is an MLC, said that the respondents chose unlawful methods to defame her by making baseless allegations. She expressed concern over the manner in which attacks were being made on her dignity. At the same time, Kavitha asked the court to order the defendants to issue an unconditional apology to her.

Kavitha's office said that it has been decided to file similar petitions on behalf of the TRS MLC in all the remaining 32 district courts in Telangana. Mutual allegations started ever since the BJP Delhi leaders dragged Kavitha's name into the raging controversy surrounding the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi AAP Government.

Earlier, when the allegations were made, MLC K Kavitha called it a BJP conspiracy and made it clear that she has nothing to do with the Delhi liquor scam. The BJP was trying to implicate me as 'I belong to the KCR's family'. She warned that baseless allegations will not be tolerated and threw a gauntlet at the Centre demanding a probe into the allegations by the Central agencies.

Taking strong objection against her rivals, Kavitha said, "No matter how much pressure you put on KCR, he will not back down. People of Telangana will not agree if they harass KCR emotionally. They have levelled many allegations against KCR during the Telangana movement. But, he was never bogged down. We are fighting on behalf of the people... I am not afraid of anyone."

"The allegations against me in the Delhi liquor scam are untrue. It is a BJP conspiracy to exert pressure on KCR, who is criticising the Centre. The Centre has investigative agencies in its hands. We are ready for any investigation... we are a family that has fought for carving out a separate state for Telangana," she added.