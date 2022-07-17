Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Sunday said that some foreign countries are conspiring against India and are responsible for cloudburst incidents in the country. KCR was on inspection of flood-hit areas in Bhadrachalam in Telangana on Sunday where he made these allegations after the flood review meeting, adding that cloudburst incidents were reported in Leh and Uttarakhand a few days back.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the immediate release of Rs.1 crore each to the district administrations of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Nirmal as flood relief assistance. Moreover, he also ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and 20 kg of rice for every affected family and to keep the rehabilitation centers for the flood victims active.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Sunday and took note of the rise in the water level of the Godavari river from atop the bridge at Bhadrachalam. KCR also conducted a high-level review with the MLAs and officers at Integrated Tribal Development Agency in Bhadrachalam. He suggested that authorities should be on high alert till the end of the month in view of heavy rains.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office late on Saturday night mentioned that the Chief Minister has directed Finance Minister Harish Rao to set up medical camps and supply medicines and food to the flood victims. In the release, all district collectors have been advised to be on high alert in view of floods in the Godavari river for some more days.