Guwahati: Assam government has approved a proposal of the Assam Tourism Development Council to set up a five-star hotel at Kaziranga National Park in the Golaghat district. State Tourism Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah announced this decision after the proposal was approved by the state cabinet.

Baruah also informed that the Hyatt Group of Hotels would be a part of the multi-crore project and they will implement it. The state government would provide all necessary logistic and administrative help including allotment of land to Hyatt group in setting up the hotel.

Kaziranga National Park is a national park that hosts two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses and is a World Heritage Site. The park was declared a Tiger Reserve in 2006. It is also a home to large breeding populations of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. The park is managed by Assam Forest Department.