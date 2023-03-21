Kavitha submits phones to ED

New Delhi: BRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning for the third time on Tuesday, submitted all her phones that she had used in the past. Also, she submitted a letter to the ED alleging that its accusations of her phones being destroyed was "malafide", "misconceived" and "prejudicial". She argued that she was summoned by the agency this month while it had made the accusations back in November 2022. She submitted her phones so as to negate all adverse impression that the agency was reportedly trying to create, she wrote.

The ED had earlier alleged destruction of mobile phones that were used by her during the period of scam. Prior to this, before entering the ED office, Kavitha had waved her mobile phones to the media in a dramatic manner. In a letter addressed to Jogender, assistant director, ED, Kavitha wrote, "It is unfortunate that a premier agency like ED is becoming a privy and party to these acts and sabotaging and sacrificing its sacrosanct duty of free and fair investigation at the altar of vested political interest". She alleged ED of a "glaring act of malice". She complained that the "deliberate" and "false accusations" had led to political slugfest with her political opponents accusing her of destroying the so-called evidences. It had also harmed her reputation and attempted at defaming him and her party as well as lowering her image before the public, her letter read.

This was Kavitha's third round of questioning by ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. On Monday, she was questioned for 10 hours in regard to her alleged role and on March 11, she was questioned for eight hours. Supreme Court will take up Kavitha's petition challenging ED's summons on March 24.