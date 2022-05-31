Kolkata: An idol of Goddess Kali made by Kumartuli based artisan Kaushik Ghosh is being showcased at the British Museum in London. Kumartuli is a place of reliance not only for the people of Kolkata but also for the Bengalis across the country when it comes to goddesses' idols. On the other hand, Ghosh has managed to create his own forte in the field, though the recognition did not come overnight.

Beyond the borders of the state and the country, his fame has now reached abroad too. His hand-made statue was unveiled at the British Museum on May 17. Ghosh said he made the Durga idol for the Camden Pujo Committee in central London. An official from there connected Ghosh with the British Museum authorities and the size of the idol was confirmed thereby.

It took him more than a month to make this idol entirely made up of fibre. Ghosh spoke about his work at a special event at the British Museum. "I am very proud that my artwork has found a place in the British Museum," he said. He further informed that the idol of measures up to five-and-half feet in height.