Kaushambi: A 17-year-old girl, fed up with threats and blackmailing by a boy with whom she was in a relationship for the past two years, ended her life by suicide. Before taking the extreme step the girl wrote the name of the accused on her hand, said the police. The incident was reported in the Karari police station area of the Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the information, on June 4, the victim girl ended her life at her home in Pinda village, as she was constantly getting blackmailed by her boyfriend by threatening to make her obscene video viral. The accused had fraudulently made an obscene video of the teenager by implicating her in a love trap and for the past two years, he was sexually abusing her by threatening to make the video viral.

A family member noticed a note written on the girl's hand stating "I have died because of Kaleem". The victim's mother said that two years ago, the accused "trapped her daughter in a love affair and made an obscene video of her and started sexually abusing her".

"One day my daughter with teary eyes narrated the whole ordeal to me, after which we sent her to a relative's house away from home to study. Despite this, the accused did not give up on the girl and kept harassing her. Because of the torture she also gave up her studies," the mother said. On the whole incident, SP Hemraj Meena said: "We had arrested the accused and registered a case under sections 376 and 306 of IPC and under POCSO Act."