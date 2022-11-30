Srinagar (J&K): Several deaddiction measures have been kicked in as many parts of the Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under drug abuse specially heroin. As per data provided by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Kulgam district situated in south Kashmir has been topping the list where intake of heroin was reported to be the highest. Addicts spend more than rupees one lakh per month on purchasing Brown Sugar from drug peddlers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

To be precise, figures indicated that Kulgam district in south Kashmir registered an average sale of heroin worth Rs 1,01,660 per month. “Overall heroin worth Rs 9 lakh is consumed by drug addicts in Kashmir every month,” the survey report reveals.

Following is the break-up of the heroin intake in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir - Rs 89,134 in Anantnag district, Rs 100,202 in Bandipora district, Rs 71,020 in Baramulla district, Rs 88,995 in Budgam, Rs 79,694 in Ganderbal, Rs 87,392 in Kupwara, Rs 88,529 in Srinagar, Rs 100,165 in Shopian and Rs 81, 726 in Pulwama.

Read: Young Kashmiris turning drug addicts due to easy availability of heroin, says Dr. Yasir Rathar

Medical superintendent of Kulgam district hospital, Dr Afsana Bano said, "Addiction treatment facility (ATF) is operational at the hospital and those under the grip of substance abuse are successfully treated at there." “I appeal to parents whose children have been suffering from substance abuse should consult nearby hospitals. These medical centres are fully equipped to provide treatment to such patients," she added.

On the other hand, a police officer said, "To curb drug menace, altogether 90 FIRs were registered in Kulgam district this year against the drug peddlers and around 120 peddlers have been arrested besides five persons were booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT NDPS) in Kulgam district so far."

Dr Yasir Rather, professor at the Department of Psychiatry (IMHANS), Government Medical College, Srinagar, said, "The number of addicts taking heroin, an illicit hardcore drug, is the highest in Kulgam district. Hence the money spent in consuming these drugs is the highest in Kulgam district, compared to other parts of the Kashmir."

“There is a misconception that those under the grip of substance abuse will not be able to get rid of addiction. Those addicts can consult ATF facility available in all district hospitals, so that they can avail free treatment and medication. Medicines supported by counselling to a patient help in overcoming withdrawal symptoms,” Dr Yasir said. “Once a person starts consuming drugs then his whole family gets affected. Someone addicted to drugs is also prone to other comorbidities such as Hepatitis C virus, HIV/AIDS or endocarditis.”