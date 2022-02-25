Lucknow: A case of bullying of a Kashmiri youth came to light on Thursday in the Wazirganj police station area of ​​the capital Lucknow. As informed by the victim Najakat Bhatt, some miscreants badly beat him up while he was returning from the gym in the Golaganj area in Wazirganj late in the evening on Thursday. He contacted the police station immediately after being bullied and lodged a complaint against the abusers.

Bhat has further informed the police that the miscreants also stole his bag carrying cash worth Rs 50,000, and hit him at several places, consequently causing him some serious injuries on his back and nose. As soon as the abusers left, the victim called the police station. He was immediately rushed to the Balrampur Hospital in the area as soon as the police reached the site of crime.

The Wazirganj Police have registered an FIR against the three accused as informed by Bhat and have also initiated a probe into the matter. The inspector at the police station informed that the case been taken into consideration, though the miscreants have not been identified yet. They have initiated the probe with the details that the victim has given.

