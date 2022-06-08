Sri Muktsar Sahib(Punjab): Kashmiri students from Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences in Shri Muktsar Sah were thrown out of college for going home without permission for Eid. The college students have levelled serious allegations against the college principal, alleging that they were kicked out of the hostel at midnight and also denied food from the hostel mess.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the students said that they sought permission from their principal for EID leave but they were turned down. Even after approaching her 4 to 5 times, she did not accept to grant leaves for the festival. About 17 Kashmiri students therefore decided to leave for the festival without permission. Once they came back, they were confronted about their lack of discipline by the college Principal.

However, the students allege that they were mentally tortured and asked for hefty fines which they could not afford. Even the mess and the canteen were instructed not to deny them the accommodation and food services. The students said that they apologized for the mistake they had made, but still they were being mistreated by the Principal of the college. "We went to Kashmir to celebrate Eid. But we were kicked out of our hostels in the middle of the night once we returned back to the college," he said.

Also Read: Lack of guarantors: 19 days after bail order, Kashmiri student trio continue to languish in jail

The students thereafter staged a protest demanding justice. However, immediately after the commotion, the police reached the spot, and security arrangements were made. Talking to ETV Bharat Principal, Jasveer Kaur said that there is no such thing and denied having expelled any student from the college. "These children have been out for 3 to 4 days without any notice. The college and hostel administrators had no information about their whereabouts. We also summoned their parents and asked them to pay fines as a punishment to avoid such things in the future," Kaur said.

"The responsibility of these children is ours. If they are not following the rules, it is we who will be held responsible if anything happens to them. We took these steps just to make them realise that they cannot be so sloppy about such things as it may have unwanted consequences."