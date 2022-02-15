Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A minor Kashmiri student studying in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Monday was arrested after his controversial posts on social media pertaining to the Pulwama Terror Attack in 2019 came to light. Several cases under the IPC, including that of sedition, have been imposed on him.

The student had joined as a first-year student in the B.Com programme last month in Neemuch's Vivekananda Government Post Graduate College. His posts surfaced on Monday amid nationwide tributes to those slain in the February 14, 2019 attack in Pulwama. “The student who is in his first year of B.Com, a minor, shared the photos of all the 40 martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama attack, claiming it was a revenge for Babri Masjid Demolition,” said Suraj Verma, Superintendent of Police, Neemuch.

A complaint was filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker against the accused and he was detained by Neemuch police. The student additionally had liked the page of the Pakistan Army. In his post, the youth sought further revenge in the future. Apart from the accused, three more Kashmiri students have been studying in the institution for the last two years.

Read: Human rights body questions continued detention of Kashmiri students in sedition case

After his post came to light, the college principal lodged a complaint to the city police, based on which Neemuch Police Inspector Karani Singh Shekhawat sent a team and arrested the student. The minor has been taken into police custody, and his laptop and smartphone have been seized by the police. The principal has further informed government officials, including the Commissioner of Higher Education Department about the incident.

Due to the sensitive nature of the matter, a special team has been formed by the SP Suraj Kumar Verma to probe the matter, which will look into the student's family history back in Kashmir.

With agency inputs

Read: UP police files chargesheet in sedition case against 3 Kashmiri students