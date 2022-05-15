Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Protests at Pandit Colony Sheikhpora continued on Saturday as a candlelight protest was staged at Sheikhpora to pay homage to Rahul Bhatt, who was shot dead by militants at his office in Chadoora, Budgam. The killing of 35-year-old Rahul Bhatt on Thursday inside his office by two terrorists led to protests from members of Kashmiri Pandits in Budgam, Anantnag, including in Jammu.

The Kashmiri Pandits said they have never come out on roads or raised their voice, but Bhat's killing has shaken them. The government neither should accept their resignations nor transfer them. The camp, which houses the families of Bhatt and other Kashmir Pandits, was employed under the Prime Minister's package in 2008. It has become an epicentre of protests aftermath of the killing of Bhatt, who was shot dead by terrorists in his office in Chadoora on Thursday. The protesters have been demanding justice and their relocation to safe environments in the wake of a spurt in the attacks on the minority community members in the Valley.