Shopian: Militants opened fire at a shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar Balji son of Jankee Nath belonging to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The official further said, "Kumar was shifted to District Hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers."

Over the past 24 hours, this is the third incident under which a total of seven people, including four non-local laborers in Pulwama and two CRPF jawans in Srinagar, have been fired at and injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

