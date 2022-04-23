Srinagar: A 25-year-old Kashmiri youth working in Saudi Arabia was reportedly found dead mysteriously near his workplace on Tuesday, reports said.

The reports while quoting J&K Students Association spokesman Nasir Khuehami said that Imran Ahmad Sheikh hailing from north Kashmir's Baramulla district was working in Shahwarmer Company, Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the past two years. Imran had been recruited through Etmaad recruiting agency. Nasir said Imran was found dead near his workplace on Tuesday, April 19.

He said the cause of death is not known yet and there are "multiple conflicting versions". As per the family of the deceased, Saudi Police have taken the body for post-mortem and are ascertaining the exact cause of death by probing the CCTV footage around his workplace. The J&K Students Association has urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to help in bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased for last rites by the family.