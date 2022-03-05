Srinagar (J&K): For the second time, Kashmir journalist Fahad Shah was arrested by police soon after a court granted him bail, an example of revolving door policy that has been used before as well in Kashmir in order to keep people behind bars for longer periods.

Shah, 33, editor of the news portal ‘Kashmir Walla’, was granted bail by a local court on Saturday but was “re-arrested” in another case in Srinagar. A local Court in Shopian granted interim bail to Shah, who was arrested on February 4 for “uploading anti-national content, including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public”. He was booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). "Last Saturday, he was granted bail (in FIR No. 19/2022 case) by a special court in Pulwama but was later re-arrested by Shopian Police in FIR no 06/2021," a close associate of Shah told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

"Same thing was repeated today, a local court granted him bail in Imam Sahib case but Police re-arrested him in the third case (FIR no 70/2020) registered at Srinagar's Safa Kadal police station," he added.

Shah’s associates, who visited him in the Shopian police station, said he was not released till late Saturday evening. “The police is not saying anything,” Shah's associate said. Though the police have not officially issued any statement or confirmed shifting him to another police station, multiple official sources have confirmed that "Shah is being shifted to Safa Kadal Police station."

Shah was arrested immediately after the portal reported a gunfight in south Kashmir, wherein some locals claimed that one of the deceased was a civilian. However, the police said the slain person had joined militancy.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had also said that the Shah was wanted in three cases for “glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations under FIR No. 70/2020 at Safa Kadal, Srinagar; FIR No. 06/2021 at Imamsahib, Shopian, and FIR No. 19/2022 at Pulwama”.