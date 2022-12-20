Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) : Girls from Kulgam district of South Kashmir have started mushroom cultivation under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) scheme in collaboration with the agriculture department. The budding entrepreneurs, registered with the UMEED scheme under NRLM, have got subsidy-based units of mushroom cultivation from the agriculture department of Kulgam.

The agriculture department is providing 50 per cent subsidy and technical knowledge to make it a profitable venture, an official said. While talking to ANI, Shakeel-Ur- Rehman, Mushroom Development Assistant Kulgam said, "During the autumn crop season, we gave away 40 mushroom cultivation units. Out of which, we had reserved 90 per cent of the share for women. We have issued a 90 per cent share to empower women. they have established their units and their crop is ready. it is out in the market for sale".

Rehman further said that the scheme covers women from all age groups and educational backgrounds. "We have given full cooperation to these budding entrepreneurs by establishing these units. the biggest advantage of mushroom cultivation is that women can do it in their homes. they can keep a separate room for it. They are given proper training and awareness. An official regularly makes a visit to such units," he added.

Tahira Bashir, an entrepreneur from Kulgam said, "First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to the department due to which we got this unit. They collaborated with the agriculture department and they too helped us a lot. They also guided us, which is why our unit is on the track. We had to deposit Rs. 15,000 which will be refunded later. The profit from selling mushrooms entirely belongs to us."

Saima Jan, another entrepreneur said, "We are grateful to the department of agriculture. They gave us training. I set up a mushroom unit at home. We earn our daily bread at home. I appeal to other women to engage in this work. You do not need to go outside to earn your daily bread. I am also grateful to the department of UMEED for their cooperation and support". (ANI)