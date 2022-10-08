Chittorgarh: A Kashmiri student studying at Mewar University died by suicide on Saturday. Police have been trying to find out the reason behind the suicide. The incident took place in the Gangrar police station area in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The body has been sent to the mortuary. Gangrar SHO Shivlal Meena said, "The deceased student belonged to Vanipur district in Kashmir and was a second-year student of radiology."

The SHO also said that the incident happened took place on 4.45 am on Saturday. "A student who was standing on the balcony of her hostel saw the deceased hanging from the ceiling. On hearing the screams of the girl, warden Anu Purna along with others rushed to the spot to rescue her. But by the time she had died," he added.