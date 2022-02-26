Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri female water sports coach Bilquis Mir has been appointed as the judge for the upcoming Asian Games 2022 scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China. Bilquis expressed happiness as the Asian Canoe Confederation has confirmed Mir's name has been nominated as a judge.

“It’s a dream come true for me. Two days back, I got appointed as a judge in the Asian Games by Asian Games Canoe Federation. This will be my second Asian Games but this one is quite special for me being a girl from Kashmir, who began her career from Dal Lake and finally reached such a high level as a judge is a big achievement,”

Bilquis Mir, the first water sports coach from the Valley, is the only Indian who will perform as a judge in the Asian games that will be held in the month of September in China.

Bilquis was born in the Khanyar area of Srinagar and she started her schooling at SA Modern school Babar Shah. Later, she passed out from Kothi Bagh higher secondary and completed her graduation from women’s college Maulana Azad road Srinagar.

Beginning her career in canoeing from Lake Dal in 1999, Bilquis continued to build national and international successes based on her extraordinary abilities. And it would not be out of place to say that Bilquis Mir has a significant and important role in promoting water sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the tireless efforts of a national coach like Balqis, Jammu and Kashmir have so far produced six international players in Waters Sports. Bilqis says that it is not an easy task to perform the duties as a referee, umpire or judge in any game. In this case, the rules of the game should be well known so that the performance of the player can be judged carefully.

Bilquis Mir is currently serving as the Director of Water Sports in the Jammu and Kashmir Support Council.

(With agency inputs)

