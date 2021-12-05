Srinagar: Over the last few months, a record number of tourists have been visiting the Kashmir Valley. According to figures, 127,605 tourists visited the Valley in November this year, which is the highest in the last seven years.

In November 2017, 112,300 domestic and foreign tourists visited Kashmir. In 2018, the number of tourists arriving in the same month was 33,720. After the aborgation of article 370 in 2019, due to uncertainty in the Kashmir Valley, this number was reduced to only 12,086 tourists. Due to Covid in 2020, the number of tourists was further reduced to 6,327 in November.

Kashmir Valley is known all over the world for its beauty and it is also known for its changing seasons. Because in every season Kashmir wears a different look be it spring or summer, autumn or winter.

In autumn, the Valley sinks in golden colour. The falling golden leaves of the Chinar trees offer a spectacular view. A number of events are being organised to promote winter tourism. On the other hand, as an important initiative, this year during the winter, Doodh Patjri and Sonamarg are also being kept open for international and domestic tourists so that more and more can be attracted to Kashmir Valley in the coming months.

In order to promote the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the tourism department is conducting promotional campaigns in major cities of the country and also organising roadshows in many places in the country. Apart from the concept of village tourism, historical, beauty and cultural significance. New places are also being brought on to the tourist map.

