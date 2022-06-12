Bandipora (J&K): A carpet weaver in Kashmir is expressing his love for the country through his skills. Muhammad Maqbool Dar from Bandipora area of north Kashmir is weaving a tricolour on the carpet with his own hands by using the saffron, white and green threads. Maqbool started working on it a week ago and hopes to finish weaving the carpet by the end of this month.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Maqbool wished that his 'carpet flag' be hoisted on Red Fort on August 15. He said he wants to convey the message of brotherhood and love with his initiative and also aspires to promote the traditional carpet industry of Kashmir at home and abroad. Carpet weaving is considered as an important industry in the traditional handicrafts sector of Kashmir. At one time, this industry was the backbone of Kashmir's economy when thousands of people were directly or indirectly related to it.

However, now Kashmir carpet weaving has been limited to a few families and individuals. In such a situation, Maqbool wants to draw the attention of the government for the revival and promotion of the carpet industry by making the national flag in a unique way. He is also trying to pass on his skills to the new generation to keep the carpet weaving industry alive. Earlier, craftsman Muhammad Hussain Butt from Srinagar had also expressed his love for Bollywood star Salman Khan by weaving a picture of him on a silk carpet.