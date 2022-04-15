Kashmir: Sarpanch shot dead at Pattan in Baramulla
Published on: 1 hours ago
Kashmir: Sarpanch shot dead at Pattan in Baramulla
Published on: 1 hours ago
Srinagar: A sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was shot at by terrorists at the Goshbugh area of Pattan in the Baramulla district of Kashmir. The victim was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources informed. The area has been cordoned off and the police have started tracking the terrorists involved.
More details are awaited.
Loading...