Anantnag: A youth killed his mother and attempted to pass on the blame to her estranged husband and his relatives in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. According to sources, the murder took place in the last week of October but police remained clueless for several days on the plot.

With sustained interrogation of the deceased's son, it was established that the woman's son killed her with the support of his close friend. Police have arrested both of the accused. The 45-year-old-woman, Razia Akhtar, a resident of Kehribal, was reported to have died after falling from the slab of her house, but her son said that his mother was killed by his father, and relatives were also involved in it.

Realising the sensitivity of the matter, J&K police started an immediate investigation. After the probe was over, Razia's son and his friend were formally arrested. "During the investigation, it was found that the woman did not die by falling from the roof, but her son had committed the murder with the help of one of his friends.

Aqib Manzoor Khan, son of the deceased woman, while confessing to the murder, said that he tried to snatch money from his mother in the kitchen of the house with the help of his friend Abid Hussain Ganai, during which he smashed and knocked her down. He also hit her head and she died instantly," a police official said.

The father of the accused said, "To make the murder look like an accident, Aqib, along with his friend brought Razia's body outside the house while placing her slippers on the roof of the house to make it look like she died by falling from the roof."

"Initially, the accused took the deceased to the hospital and tried to pass it off as an accident by falling from the roof. However, he also blamed his estranged father and his relatives for hatching conspiracies against his mother and her two sons," he added.

"We have collected evidence from the crime scene and the object used in the crime has also been recovered. Further investigation is going on and both the accused have been arrested. The investigation is still going on," the police official said.

"The accused Aqib was not looking straight into the camera when he was hurling accusations at his father. We became suspicious of him. During interrogation he confessed to his crime," the official said.