Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said they have arrested three hybrid militants in Srinagar and confiscated weapons from them.

The arrests were executed jointly by a team of army and police personnel in the Shalteng area on Srinagar outskirts, police said. The Kashmir Zone police took to Twitter to notify about the arrests.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar police arrested three hybrid militants, along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar (sic)," the Kashmir police tweeted on Sunday from their official Twitter handle. Police said a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway.