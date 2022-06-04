Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police sent a man to jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for uploading "provocative and hateful" material on social media. According to the police, the detainee uploaded a video in which he justified the killing of a TV artist Amreen Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Hashroo, Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 25.

In a statement, the police said that Mohammad Irfan Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri Baramulla was booked under PSA by Budgam Police for recording and uploading a video spreading hate and justifying the killing of Amreen Bhat.

"The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying killing of artist Amreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc. but also the families associated with them. Moreover, this act also amount to supporting terror act, besides such videos have tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks," the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, the person involved in spreading hate and venom on the social media site has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Also read: J-K: Woman shot dead by militants in Budgam, her nephew also injured in attack