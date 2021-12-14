Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel on Tuesday paid tribute to constable Rameez Ahmad Baba who was killed in the terrorist attack yesterday. Earlier in the death toll in the incident went up to three as one more policeman injured in the attack by militants on a police bus at Srinagar's Zewan area, succumbed to injuries, officials said.

"Constable Rameez Ahmed, a resident of Kangan, died at Army's 92 base hospital. On Tuesday, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Hassan and Senior Grade Constable Shafique Ali were killed after militants attacked a bus in which they were travelling at Zewan area of Srinagar," a senior police official said, adding, "the condition of remaining 11 is stated to be stable."

He also said that at 5.50 pm, militants fired indiscriminately at a bus ferrying policemen from Armed Reserve Police (ARP) 9th battalion at Zewan area of Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

“In the incident, 14 policemen were injured of which three have so far succumbed at the hospital. The vehicle was coming from Srinagar to Armed Police Complex Zewan towards Pantha Chowk. The bus ferrying policemen suffered immense damage while bloodstains were visible on the seats and bullet marks from all sides," he added.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that reliable sources disclosed that the attack was carried out by the Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit.

“In a retaliatory firing, one of the militants was injured, the IGP said and added that action would be taken against the group, which was involved in the gruesome militant attack.

"The attack signifies that a new group is active. Our parties are working and we will soon bust this new module,” he said, adding, "Area has been cordoned off. We have launched an operation in the area to track down the attackers.”

