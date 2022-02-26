New Delhi: Sadia Tariq of India has made the country proud by winning a gold medal in Wushu Stars Championship in Russia. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sadia and said she would encourage budding athletes.

"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Sadia, who hails from Srinagar, Kashmir is a two times gold medalist in the Junior National Wushu championship. She won the gold medal in Wushu Championship at Moscow by defeating a local favourite at the event which is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India. The Junior and Senior India team is participating in the championship.

Sadia recently secured a Gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, in which Jammu and Kashmir Wushu team remained overall 3rd in the Medal tally. Earlier in the day, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore took to social media and laud the gold-winning effort from Sadia.

