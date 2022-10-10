Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday said that during the last 24 hours, more than 8,000 fruit delivery vehicles were dispatched from Srinagar to Jammu. The Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement that during the last 24 hours, 10,000 cargo vehicles crossed Qazigund, including 8,820 apple cargo vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention that for the past few weeks, farmers and traders related to apples have been complaining that their vehicles are being stopped on the highway for several days, due to which they are suffering a lot and the goods are damaged while reaching the markets.

Apple cultivation in the Valley has been booming for the past few weeks and traders are facing problems in sending apples to the markets outside the states due to bad roads. Last week, traders and people associated with the fruit industry staged a two-day protest strike, which mobilized the administration under pressure.