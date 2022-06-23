Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday issued an advisory over a possible outbreak of water borne diseases after flashfloods on Wednesday triggered by five days of incessant rains. The advisory issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, urged people to take precautionary measures to minimize the chances of contracting the water borne diseases especially Acute Diarrhoeal Disease (ADD).

People have been asked to consume boiled water, keep the utensils clean and regularly wash hands as a precautionary measure. The DHSK asked the health authorities at the district headquarters to activate their human resource and aware people on the precautionary measures. The health officials have also been asked to lift water samples from random localities for minimal occurrence of the water borne diseases.

Meanwhile the flood situation in Kashmir eased on Thursday after the water level in Jhelum and its major tributaries receded amid an improvement in weather.

Also read: J&K: Flood alert in Kashmir plains; heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in higher reaches