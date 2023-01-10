Hyderabad: The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in the first list of The Academy, claimed film director Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday. It is one of the five films nominated from India, he added. The Bollywood movie which has been mired in controversy throughout last year is based on the Hindu Brahmin exodus from the Valley.

The exuberant filmmaker who is known for being vocal in support of the Modi government announced on Twitter, "The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of The Academy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema." Bollywood actors Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Anupam Kher have been shortlisted for best actor categories, he added. "It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Please bless them all," he wrote.

In November, International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head Nadav Lapid, during the concluding ceremony of the festival, described the movie as 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'. "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," Lapid said.

Along with Kashmir Files, Kantara, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Chhello Show (Last Film Show) have also qualified to be eligible for nomination to the Oscars 2023. The film has minted a total of Rs 200.13 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the pandemic.