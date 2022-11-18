Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A special court in Srinagar on Friday granted interim bail to two accused in the Kashmir Fight blog case. The Court of Special Additional and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA Srinagar Manjeet Singh Manhas after hearing both the counsels said that the accused, Tabish Akbar Rehmani and Peerzada Raqib Maqdoomi granted them interim bail till December 17 on furnishing bail bonds with two sureties in Rs 2 lakhs each.

“I have heard both the sides as well as perused the challan from which it reveals that the trial of the case has commenced and substantial witnesses have been recorded and have been admitted before the court,” Justice Manhas said while granting bail. He further said, "I am of the opinion that the accused has sufficiently made out a case for admitting him on bail and he has been able to overcome the embargo laid down in 61 Section 43-D (5) of U(P) Act in the grant of bail.”

"Keeping in view the rule of natural justice, fair play, age, educational qualification and antecedents of the accused into consideration and also the record available on the file does not transpire that accused are habitual offenders or threats to society at large," the court observed. “Rather they deserve a fair chance to make their future and prove themselves to be law-abiding and good citizens in the future.”

The conditions imposed by the court also added that the accused shall not leave the state without seeking prior permission from the court and will not change their residences during that period. The bail was granted to the accused persons in FIR number 82/2020 under sections 13,16,18,20 ULAP Act at Police Station Kothibagh. Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested five persons for running an online blog site, which ran smear campaigns and prepared a hit list of prominent personalities in Kashmir.