Srinagar : Rising from a small village Magam in Baramulla district, Tasaduq Hussain has made a name for himself as an abstract art painter at International level. However, this journey was not easy for him despite possessing natural talent.

Tasaduq Hussain had an inclination towards drawings and paintings since he was very small. He used to take colours of his father to make paintings. His father works as a tailor. However, it was not easy for him to pursue his passion. When he passed out his 12th examination, he wanted to join a fine arts college in Srinagar but almost everyone including friends and relatives suggested otherwise.

Nevertheless, he went ahead with his passion and joined the Institute of Music and Fine Arts in Srinagar. Further, he did his post-graduation from Jamia Millia Islamia University of Delhi. Today he has acquired a name for himself. Despite hailing from a poor family, his exhibitions are now well anticipated in both India and abroad. There are many International organisations that call him for an exhibition. People visiting his exhibition enthusiastically buy his paintings. Tasaduq Hussain now wants youth to chase their dreams.

"It was a difficult journey. My financial conditions were weak to pursue fine arts and my well-wishers used to stop me from pursuing my passion. They used to say I am wasting the colours doing useless paintings," Hussain said.

With the grace of God, he said, he turned his miseries into opportunities and weaved his own destiny. The son of a tailor, Hussain, is now an established abstract artist who is selling his paintings on national and international platforms. "Art is a God's gift. I urge the youth to come forward and take up artwork," he said.

Jamsheed Iqbal, his friend and senior from Jamia Millia Islamia college told ANI, "We saw his struggle from the beginning. We have worked together and have seen his hard work towards his passion of art. After he joined JMI to pursue Masters, he got exposure and there was no turning back from here." Hussain is now planning to establish his artwork in international exhibitions. (ANI)