Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that 83 militants have been killed in about 50 gunfights in the Kashmir Valley so far this year. "Since January, the security forces have stepped up and modernized counter-insurgency operations based on credible reports on the presence of militants. Operations are carried out using technical and human intelligence," a senior police officer told ETV Bharat.

"Of the total 115 killings so far in 2022, 16 were civilians, 16 were security forces personnel and the remaining 83 were militants. Besides, over 40 hybrid militants have also been arrested," the official said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said, "Among the militants killed this year, 26 are foreigners, out of which 12 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front while 14 belonged to Jaish-e-Muhammad."

Earlier, police said that three LeT militants were killed in a gunfight in the Kupwara district while thwarting an infiltration attempt. This was the second gunfight in 24 hours in North Kashmir. Three foreign militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight in ​​Baramulla on Wednesday morning.