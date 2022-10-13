Kashipur (Uttrakhand): A video of the Kashipur firing incident in Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village that left the wife of a BJP leader dead and two policemen injured indicates what had happened during the incident. In the video, a gunshot can be heard and a woman screaming 'Didi ko goli lag gayi' (didi has been shot).

The video also shows a scuffle arising between some people at the spot in which several men, apparently cops, are seen carrying pistols in their hands as they are having an argument with the family members of the BJP leader. Later in the video, jawans of Uttrakhand police can be seen detaining those men in their vehicles.

The clash erupted when a team of Uttar Pradesh Police from Thakurdwara reached Bharatpur village to raid the house of Jaspur senior block pramukh Gurtaj Bhullar in search of a mining mafia. The police team had received a tip-off that Jafar, a mining mafia head with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was hiding at Bhullar’s house.

When the team in civilian getup reached Bhullar’s house, an argument broke out. Both sides resorted to firing in which Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet, who was returning home from work, was killed. Gurpreet's last rites were performed on Thursday. Former BJP MP, Balraj Pasi, and Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey were present at the cremation site.