Varanasi(Uttar Pradesh): The tourism department has started an exercise to connect all the temples of Kashi with the Pawan Path website for providing information about 150 lesser-known temples in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, through the digital medium on Wednesday. The history of 500 temples will be available digitally by 2023 March.

After the Yogi government came to power in 2017, the Pawan Path project was launched. As the Yogi government came to power for the second time, he started an exercise to connect 500 temples of Banaras under the Pawan Path project. All these temples have mythological history, which includes nine Gauri Ekadash, Aditya Ashta Bhairav ​​and Ashtavinayak, including 12 Jyotirlingas and the temples of many other deities.

The tourism department had granted Rs 28 crore for the completion of the project. This plan aims at developing facilities for tourists and devotees by combining the mythological tales with ancient temples present in Varanasi. Regional Tourism Officer Kirtiman Srivastava said, "Rs 10 crore has been released for the plan. The chain of 500 temples includes all the ancient temples of Kashi. This work will be completed by March 2023."

"These include different temples of different forms of Lord Shiva, including Nav Durga, Nav Gauri, Ashtavinayak, Ashta Bhairav, Ekadash Aditya. On account of their historical importance and magnificent architecture, these ancient temples will also be renovated and preserved," Srivastava added. Preparations for listing these temples under the project have been started to increase the tourism here.

Apart from the digitisation of each temple, through beautification of streets, rejuvenation and beautification of temples, seating area, availability of pure water, lighting and mural artworks on the walls are being done. The work of installing special signboards outside every temple in which digital QR codes will be present. After scanning this QR code with a scanner, all the mythological and historical stories related to the temple will be digitally available through Google. The mythology that meets modernity in the temples will also be included in the data bank digitally so that their historical importance can be conveyed to the people.