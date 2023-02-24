Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A warden who has been transferred about fifteen days ago from Agra jail to Kasganj jail, reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday, officials said on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh police recovered the body on Wednesday from his official government quarters on the premises of the Agra jail.

Police identified the deceased as Arun Kumar who has been extending his leave since 2022. The deceased was earlier diagnosed with alcohol use disorder which strained his relationship with his wife. His wife along with children have been staying at a separate place in Angara here in the city. Kumar had been suspended due to his alcohol use disorder when he was serving at Agra jail.

Agra jail superintendent PD Salonia reiterated that Kumar was suffering from alcohol use disorder. There were some other adverse reports on Kumar including misbehaviour. He used to pick up fights with her wife. Deceased Arun Kumar was not on talking terms with his wife. Kumar's wife was staying away in a rented accommodation somewhere in Agra. We came to know about Kumar's death, when his wife contacted us, he said.

Kumar's wife might have contacted him through phone. Since she could not elicit any response, she contacted the jail officials. Salonia asked a havildar to check on Kumar who was found dead at his accommodation and the Agra Police was informed about the unfortunate incident.

Suicide is not solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.