Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) has been awarded the highest Grade A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The ranking was given following a detailed inspection of the educational infrastructure and research work at KITS by NAAC peer team from August 10 to 12.

"Considering the significant contributions of Karunya to academic, research, innovation and incubation, extension and outreach activities, NAAC has conferred the highest Grade A++ on Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences," stated a release by KITS. It was established in 1986 in Coimbatore by the late Dr DGS Dhinakaran and Dr Paul Dhinakaran.

If further stated the accreditation was awarded to the institute as it has an industry 4.0 compliant curriculum, digital teaching and learning practices, state-of-the-art infrastructure, transparent governance, excellent placements, funded projects worth Rs 25 crore and more than 100 patents with 14 granted, 6300 papers in Scopus and WoS indexed journals.

All the courses at KITS are approved by UGC, the engineering and MBA programmes are approved by AICTE. In all, 10 UG and PG Engineering and Management programmes are accredited by NBA. The NAAC team praised KITS for several aspects of its research-related infrastructure, including the Ministry of Food Processing Industries sponsored laboratory, Nano-Mission supported laboratory, the supersonic and subsonic wind tunnels of the Aerospace Engineering laboratory, Media Centre and the animal house and NMR laboratory for experimental studies.

"The experts complimented KITS for the industry partnered laboratories with SIEMENS, IBM, CISCO, NVIDIA, SUEZ, AMZ Automotive and TESSOLVE for making students industry ready," stated the release. "The Chancellor Dr Paul Dhinakaran and trustee Samuel Dhinakaran congratulated the Vice-Chancellor and his entire team of faculty, staff and students for this achievement," it added.