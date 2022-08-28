Chennai: On completion of four years as DMK president, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he is journeying on the path laid down by late party patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi, which is behind the party's continuing electoral victories. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said he has completed four years in office as DMK chief and has stepped into the fifth year of helming the party. On 28 August 2018, Stalin was elected unopposed as DMK president.

Stalin said that every step of his is based on the words and path laid down by late party patriarch Karunanidhi. "That is why I keep on winning. Wish me more to bag more victories," he said. Starting with the 2019 Lok Sabha election, DMK has won all polls in Tamil Nadu including last year's Assembly election and those held to urban and rural local bodies.

Karunanidhi was the DMK chief for nearly five decades (1969-2018). As a mark of respect, Karunanidhi is addressed as 'Kalaignar' by DMK workers, party sympathisers and admirers. Stalin showered praise on Karunanidhi (1924-2018) for his achievements as DMK president, Chief Minister, for being a great father and a creative genius that reflected in his writings and Tamil films. He paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK founder C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront here. He also paid homage at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence, where the late leader lived. (PTI)